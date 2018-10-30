26,000 S. Koreans received first-time residence permits in EU in 2017: Eurostat

NATIONAL

This undated file photo released by German news agency DPA shows the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels. (Yonhap)

BRUSSELS -- About 26,000 South Koreans received their first residence permits to stay for three months or longer in European Union countries last year -- the highest number in 10 years -- the EU’s statistics agency said Tuesday.Eurostat said in a report that the number of Koreans who obtained such stay permits for the first time increased 124 from a year ago to 25,767 in 2017.At 6,951, Britain issued the most permits, while Germany issued 5,356 and France 2,935. The three countries accounted for 59.2 percent of the total.Broken down by purpose of stay, 4,473 of the permit-holders were staying in Europe for family reasons, 14,071 for education, 4,901 for employment and 2,322 for other reasons. (Yonhap)