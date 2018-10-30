Sports ministry to review athletes' community service records after fake report case

NATIONAL

South Korea's sports ministry will review the community service records of athletes who are exempted from military duty after one football player was found to have doctored his records, a government official said Tuesday.



An official at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the authorities are planning to conduct a full inspection of athletes who have done or are doing community service as part of their duties after military service exemption.



"We will look into the community service records of 24 athletes who are subject to this issue," the official said. "We'll check their documents first and will conduct on-site inspections if necessary for verification purposes."







Nearly all able-bodied South Korean men should serve in the military for about two years. However, by law, all Olympic medal winners and Asian Games gold medalists are exempt from full-time military service in recognition of their contribution to the country's reputation and prestige.Those who earn an exemption only need to complete basic military training, which can take up to 60 days, as well as 544 hours of sports-related community service over 34 months. The law on community service was designated in July 2015.But South Korea national football team defender Jang Hyun-soo, who is exempt from military service with a gold medal from the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, was recently caught fabricating his community service records. The 27-year-old has admitted his wrongdoing and is expected to be penalized.According to Rep. Ha Tae-kyung of the Bareunmirae Party, who raised Jang's wrongdoing during a parliamentary audit on the Military Manpower Administration, Jang submitted a document that he had completed 196 hours of community service in December 2017. But it turned out that the date Jang had mentioned for the service made it impossible to do outdoor activities because of heavy snow. In addition, photos that the footballer submitted for proof of community service on various dates were actually taken on a single day.Under the conscription law, those who fabricate community service records receive a warning and a five-day extension to their original service period.The sports ministry said it will examine the records with the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, the organization responsible for checking the athletes' community service activities, and will mete out punishment against violators."Some of the gold medalists at the 2018 Asian Games were listed for community service, but since they were admitted recently, they haven't carried out much," the official said. "We will especially look into the athletes who've done their service repeatedly at one certain institute." (Yonhap)