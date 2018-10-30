Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Weather] Coldest weather of this autumn

By Lee So-jeong
  • Published : Oct 30, 2018 - 11:26
  • Updated : Oct 30, 2018 - 11:26
Temperatures in some parts of Korea plummeted below zero Tuesday morning, recording the coldest weather of the autumn. Some regions including Seoul and Suwon saw season’s first ice and frost, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.


(Yonhap)

As of 6 a.m., the temperature in Daegwallyeong plunged to minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, Cheorwon to minus 3 C, Jecheon to minus 2.2 C, and Bonghwa to minus 2.1 C. It was 0.7 C in Seoul. The temperatures are 3 to 7 C colder than average for the year.

The weather agency expected the cold weather will continue for a while.

Temperatures on Wednesday morning are expected to dip minus 2 to 9 C nationwide, but will rise to 12 to 16 C in the afternoon. Clear skies will be seen throughout the country but western parts of Korea could receive light rain or snow in the morning.


By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114