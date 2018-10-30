[Weather] Coldest weather of this autumn

|(Yonhap)
As of 6 a.m., the temperature in Daegwallyeong plunged to minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, Cheorwon to minus 3 C, Jecheon to minus 2.2 C, and Bonghwa to minus 2.1 C. It was 0.7 C in Seoul. The temperatures are 3 to 7 C colder than average for the year.
The weather agency expected the cold weather will continue for a while.
Temperatures on Wednesday morning are expected to dip minus 2 to 9 C nationwide, but will rise to 12 to 16 C in the afternoon. Clear skies will be seen throughout the country but western parts of Korea could receive light rain or snow in the morning.
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)