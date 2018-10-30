[Weather] Coldest weather of this autumn

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Temperatures in some parts of Korea plummeted below zero Tuesday morning, recording the coldest weather of the autumn. Some regions including Seoul and Suwon saw season’s first ice and frost, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.As of 6 a.m., the temperature in Daegwallyeong plunged to minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, Cheorwon to minus 3 C, Jecheon to minus 2.2 C, and Bonghwa to minus 2.1 C. It was 0.7 C in Seoul. The temperatures are 3 to 7 C colder than average for the year.The weather agency expected the cold weather will continue for a while.Temperatures on Wednesday morning are expected to dip minus 2 to 9 C nationwide, but will rise to 12 to 16 C in the afternoon. Clear skies will be seen throughout the country but western parts of Korea could receive light rain or snow in the morning.By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)