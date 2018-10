[Herald Review] ‘The Villagers’ has heart, could use more thrill

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Villagers,” an upcoming action thriller directed by Im Jin-sun, has an interesting premise, a promising set-up, good acting and a strong first act -- but maybe not enough thrill, and bit of a letdown in the third act.The film starts off with former boxing coach Yeok Gi-cheol -- Ma Dong-seok -- getting a job as a physical education teacher in a rural town. There he meets Kang Yoo-jin -- Kim Sae-ron -- a high-school student with an attitude seeking a friend who has gone missing, and Ji Sung, a fellow teacher played by Lee Sang-yeob, who mostly keeps to himself.Gi-cheol soon finds out that Yoo-jin is the only one who seems to care about her missing friend -- the villagers are strangely indifferent to the teenager’s disappearance.The premise is a thought-provoking one: the mix of exclusivism and bystander mentality that allows a rural town to operate by its own set of peculiar rules. The buildup in the first act is suspenseful enough, buoyed by good acting all around.Ma is an actor with a small range who, nevertheless, functions brilliantly within that range. The director is right on in utilizing Ma’s image -- so well known among Korean moviegoers -- which is by-the-books but still works. Kim Sae-ron, as always, is a gem with natural acting that stands out, but does not distract the viewers.Talking about other characters runs the risk of a major spoiler, as some are suspects, but let’s say that there are no weak links in the cast.As a thriller, however, “The Villagers” has some structural flaws.The action is good, but the story is too linear. For a thriller with a supposed element of mystery, it is way too easy to follow. As a result, the characters, while well-acted, are pretty one-dimensional.Gi-cheol is a character whose actions provide catharsis to viewers; his very presence is a comeuppance for the bad guys. But this sucks out the tension in a way, which hurts the thriller.Another issue is that the truth is too simple and predictable -- which is not bad per se, but comes as bit of a letdown after such a strong buildup.Overall, “The Villagers” is a well-acted, passably directed action flick with heart, but not one with much of a twist or thrill.“The Villagers” opens in theaters Nov. 7.By Yoon Min-sik ( minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com