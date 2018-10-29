‘Iran, Korea will wade through tough times as true friends’

|Iranian Ambassador to Korea Saeed Badamchi Shabestari (Iranian Embassy)
New Iranian Ambassador to Korea Saeed Badamchi Shabestari said he will do his utmost to strengthen bilateral ties based on the two nations’ historic friendship, which goes back more than 1,000 years.
“Like the Korean saying, ‘A friend who helps in times of difficulty is a true friend,’ we hope that our friendly ties will continue with the support of the Korean people and cooperation,” he told The Korea Herald. “The people of Iran, whose pedigree goes back to the Persian civilization, have a deep respect for the Korean people and culture. Our mutually respectful ties today reflect our friendship through thick and thin across the Asia continent, and are based on friendship and trust between our peoples.”
Noting that contact between the two nations began more than 1,000 years ago on the ancient Silk Road, Shabestari said their modern ties are undergirded by over 50 years of official diplomatic relations. “Seoul’s Tehran Street and Tehran’s Seoul Street is a symbol of our unwavering friendship,” he said.
Tehran and Seoul officially established diplomatic relations in 1962.
“Iran helped Korea during its early developmental period, and Korean companies played a crucial role in Iran’s reconstruction and economic development in the 1990s,” the ambassador pointed out. “Our two national leaders’ commitment to mutual cooperation and enhancement of relations remain the same. All staff of the Iranian Embassy in Seoul, including me, will do our best to carry on the historic work.”
The envoy noted that many young Iranians are studying at Korean universities, and he pinned hope on them playing an important role in future academic, cultural and other cooperation between Iran and Korea.
“I believe that during my tenure the Korean government will achieve success in reducing tensions from the security crisis on the Korean Peninsula. I expect lasting peace between North and South Korea to come,” the diplomat said.
