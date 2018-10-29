NCSoft strengthens IP portfolio with strategic investment in comic platforms

NCSoft has struck investment relations or strategic partnerships with a number of webtoon and web novel production studios and distribution portals over the few years, with aims to promote and strengthen its game content IP.
|NCSoft`s headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province (NCSoft)
The Korean game giant invested 5 billion won ($4.4 million) in paid webtoon portal Lezhin Comics in 2014, 4.5 billion won in Jaedam Media in 2015 and 2017, and 2 billion won in RS Media in 2016. This year, it invested 25 billion won in local web novel portal Munpia.
Under such partnerships, NCSoft has been producing collaborative or independent webtoons and web novels utilizing its flagship game IP including “Aion,” “Blade & Soul.” And the firm plans to continue merging its IP into more diverse forms of both offline and online media.
As part of this direction, NCSoft invested 22 billion won ($19.67 million) in a local visual effects technology firm, 4th Creative Party, in June this year, pledging to forge new synergies in the digital media space.
On top of the partnered efforts, the Korean game publisher also runs web comic platforms of its own, including Bufftoon, a webtoon and web comic portal. The firm also operates NC Comics, a site dedicated to explaining the backdrop stories for popular NC games such as “Lineage.”
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)