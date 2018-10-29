Go to Mobile Version

Power outage on Line No. 4 disrupts morning commute in Seoul

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Oct 29, 2018 - 10:02
  • Updated : Oct 29, 2018 - 10:33
Sky blue subway Line No. 4 of Seoul was delayed for over an hour early Monday morning due to a power outage.

A Line No. 4 train traveling from Oido in the south to Danggogae in the north stopped in the middle of the city at Ichon Station at around 6:11 a.m., touching off a chain reaction of congestion that was only relieved about 1 hour and 15 minutes later.

Seoul Metro, which operates subway Line Nos. 1 to 8, said that another train was used to tow the one that had stopped. No injuries were reported.


(Yonhap)


Although services had already resumed by mid-morning, a complete normalization of operations is expected to take a while longer due to widened gaps between trains before and after the stopped car.

Photos from wire services showed six trains sluggishly moving in succession through a single subway stop to let off passengers.

Seoul Metro said the power outage in the train occurred due to a main circuit breaker failure that caused the power supply malfunction.


(Yonhap)


By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


