Gmarket runs campaign for authentic K-pop goods

ENTERTAINMENT

(Gmarket)

EBay Korea’s online Korean goods shopping site Gmarket Global store will run a sale on K-pop goods from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11.The store will pair the sale with a verification campaign to boost its reliability as the place to go for genuine goods.The aim of this campaign is to protect K-pop artists’ rights to their official goods against copycat products, according to Gmarket.Shoppers can check the authenticity of their purchases using the QR code printed on the card that comes with the goods.Scanning the QR code will also help boost the artist’s rankings on the Hanteo Chart and Gaon Chart.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)