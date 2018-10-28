‘US, South Korea falling for Kim Jong-un’s tricks’

NATIONAL

Scott Snyder, director of the US-Korea policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations (Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)

South Korea and the US should be careful not to give too many concessions to North Korea without progress on denuclearization, US experts said, warning of “emerging gaps” between the allies amid ongoing negotiations with the reclusive country.Their warning comes amid concerns over South Korea’s efforts to expand cross-border exchanges at a time when North Korea-US talks aimed at moving forward on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula appear to be at a standstill.Comparing the current situation to that of two wheels attached by an axle, Scott Snyder, director of the US-Korea policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations, said, “The axle is the US-South Korea alliance."“But somehow over the course of the past month, I somehow am detecting some emerging gaps between the US and South Korea that I think we need to work hard to manage in order to keep the axle intact,” he told a group of Korean reporters in Washington.Despite the lack of progress on denuclearization, inter-Korean relations have seen rapid improvement, which South Korea says could help facilitate the denuclearization process and improve US-North Korea relations.The Koreas completed the removal of guard posts and firearms within the Joint Security Area on Thursday, fulfilling part of the inter-Korean military agreement to reduce cross-border tensions. This triggered concerns over a lack of “prior consultation” between South Korea and the US.South Korea’s request for certain exemptions to the UN sanctions -- for the purpose of establishing an inter-Korean liaison office and carrying out work to connect and modernize railways and roads across the Koreas -- also raised alarm in Washington, with critics saying those steps could undermine the US-led pressure campaign.“So the issues we are seeing now, where the US may be a little unhappy, are the issues where the US feels that South Korea is going too far or trying to pursue blanket exemptions interpreted too broadly for the US,” he said, adding that it was a question of whether North Korea had undertaken sufficient steps to justify that level of relaxation of the sanctions.Ever since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un committed to the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula, June 12 at the Singapore summit with US President Donald Trump, Pyongyang has been demanding confidence-building measures from Washington. These include a declaration that the Korean War has ended, as well as sanctions relief.South Korean President Moon Jae-in backed the efforts. He rallied international support for the easing of sanctions against the North during his visit to Europe earlier this month, believing that such a move would be conducive to denuclearization.China and Russia have also begun to call publicly for sanctions relief to encourage the North to further denuclearize, signaling a crack in the US-led pressure campaign.“Publicly, the US is very supportive of President Moon and his efforts. The US continues to have a smile publicly on its face, but in my discussion with US officials, they are very, very concerned or even angry about President Moon’s North Korea policies,” said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA deputy division chief for Korea, who is now a senior fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation.Amid rapidly developing inter-Korean relations, efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula have seen little progress since the June 12 summit. The US said the two sides were working to arrange a second summit.The US has offered to hold working-level talks in Vienna, Austria, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he expected to meet with his North Korean counterpart within 10 days or so to discuss details of the second summit and the next steps toward denuclearization, but so far North Korea has yet to respond.“Since the Singapore summit, North Korea has successfully shifted attention away from denuclearization and instead on the steps the US and others have to take to reduce tensions and improve tensions,” he said.“The way we see it is that Trump and Moon and Secretary Pompeo are all falling for (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un’s tricks,” he said.If things are different and Kim is willing to denuclearize this time, North Korea should first provide “a complete, verified data declaration” and then accept a very “detailed, clear agreement” for the US and South Korea so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past, he said.By Ock Hyun-ju & Joint Press Corps (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)