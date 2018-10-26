Married female workers show ‘low’ satisfaction in household life: poll

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Male and female workers experienced low satisfaction in work life and household life, respectively, research showed Wednesday.The result of a survey of 3,798 married people categorized in four groups according to the type of work-life satisfaction was announced at the 2018 Korea Labor panel symposium hosted by the Korea Labor Institute.Women experienced relatively more pressure in their domestic lives, whereas men felt the same burden at the workplace.According to the published thesis, 24.1 percent of female workers were pleased with their work life whereas only 19.1 percent enjoyed their domestic life. Male workers had roughly opposite results, showing they generally feel more satisfied with their domestic life, recording respective figures of 20 percent and 17.9 percent.In addition, in work-life satisfaction, a category indicating satisfaction for both sides, the ratio reached 50.6 percent for respondents in their 20s, as those in their 50s recorded the lowest number, 32.6 percent, apparently showing that people feel less content with their lives as they age, according to the data presented at the symposium.By The Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)