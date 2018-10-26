Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Homeplus runs market to help female entrepreneurs

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Oct 28, 2018 - 15:18
  • Updated : Oct 28, 2018 - 15:18
South Korean supermarket chain Homeplus said it was running a pop-up market for three months to help female entrepreneurs promote their products.

The market, called Women’s Good Market, operates at Homeplus’ Yeongtong outlet in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, in a joint partnership with Gyeonggi Province’s Gyeonggido Job Foundation.

Participating companies are selling their products at the Yeongtong outlet, rent-free and commission-free, for three months until Dec. 31, according to Homeplus.

The Women’s Good Market features nine fashion, lifestyle and living brands owned by women entrepreneurs. Products include handmade kids’ shoes, aprons, bedding and cushion covers.

(Homeplus)

Since supermarket chain stores like Homeplus is visited by large numbers of people, including shoppers with an interest in fashion and household goods, the company said it is a good opportunity for the entrepreneurs to promote and sell their products.

“We have prepared this market as part of the company’s move to support female entrepreneurs and revitalize the local economy with small and medium-sized companies to do better,” said Na Kyung-ahn, a Homeplus official in charge of the mutual business growth division. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114