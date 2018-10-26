Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Korean restaurateur fatally shot in drive-by shooting in Chicago

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Oct 26, 2018 - 15:35
  • Updated : Oct 26, 2018 - 15:35
A Korean chef and restaurateur was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on the northwest side of Chicago in Belmont Gardens early Thursday morning (local time), police reported.

According to witnesses, the 46-year-old man, identified as Peter Rim, was reported to have been sitting on the passenger side of his own vehicle when a person in a large SUV pulled up next to him and opened fire. 


Peter Rim (Facebook)

The gunman reportedly said something to Rim before shooting, but the victim, who had severe hearing loss, would not have been able to hear a thing, investigators said.

Rim was rushed to the nearest Mount Sinai Hospital, but was pronounced dead approximately four hours later. No other victims from the shooting have been reported.

Cook County officials are still investigating the homicide. They have not released any other information on the suspect.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114