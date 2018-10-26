Korean restaurateur fatally shot in drive-by shooting in Chicago

According to witnesses, the 46-year-old man, identified as Peter Rim, was reported to have been sitting on the passenger side of his own vehicle when a person in a large SUV pulled up next to him and opened fire.
|Peter Rim (Facebook)
The gunman reportedly said something to Rim before shooting, but the victim, who had severe hearing loss, would not have been able to hear a thing, investigators said.
Rim was rushed to the nearest Mount Sinai Hospital, but was pronounced dead approximately four hours later. No other victims from the shooting have been reported.
Cook County officials are still investigating the homicide. They have not released any other information on the suspect.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)