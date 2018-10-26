Korea Post under suspicion for unfair hiring practices

NATIONAL

Approximately 3 out of every 20 contract workers under Korea Post's payroll who were given permanent employment status this year were relatives of people already employed by the postal service, data showed Friday.



According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, which submitted numbers to the National Assembly for an annual audit, the Korea Post has transferred 1,824 contract workers to permanent employment positions in 2018. Of the total, 265 people, or 14.5 percent, were related to existing full-time employees and executives.







The Korea Post is controlled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.The employment practices have become a hotly discussed issue during the ongoing parliamentary audit session.Inside sources said that it takes nearly four years for non-permanent postmen to become permanent workers, and it is common for them to make the switch if recommended by relatives, especially in provincial areas.The latest statistics then showed the rate of permanent employment granted to relatives of those already working for Korea Post was the highest in North Jeolla Province, where it reached28.2 percent. This was followed by 19.2 percent in South Jeolla province and 15.8 percent for North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)