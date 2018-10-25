Woman killed by fiance over wedding expenses: police

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man who allegedly murdered the woman he was engaged to be married to following a fight has been caught, Gangwon Chuncheon Police said Thursday.The suspect is accused of stabbing his fiancee in the neck and killing her. Her body was also reported to have been badly damaged.According to police, the suspect’s family headed to his house after they had lost contact with him. They then made the report upon finding the dead woman in his house.After receiving the report, police immediately apprehended the suspect at an acquaintance’s house.The suspect said he and the woman had been fighting over preparations for their marriage and about marriage expenses, according to police.Police said they will request an arrest warrant after looking into details surrounding the incident, including the suspect’s motive.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)