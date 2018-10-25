NK hackers send out malicious code in Hangeul file: ESTsecurity

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

ESTsecurity Corp. said Thursday it recently detected a malicious code apparently developed by North Korean hackers, which came with a file running on Hangeul, a Korean-language word processing program.The local security firm said the file with the Korean-language file, disguised as a governmental document, was created Sunday, which carries out an advanced persistent threat attack.ESTsecurity said Lazarus, a hacking group long suspected of having ties with Pyongyang, was apparently behind the latest attack, claiming that there are many reports of similar threats online.Lazarus is suspected of being responsible for the attack on Sony Pictures in 2014 and the WannaCry malicious code that struck the world in May 2017.ESTsecurity advised South Korean users to be extra cautious when using Hangeul.The company, however, said the latest malicious code can be avoided through security updates. (Yonhap)