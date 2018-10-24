[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Vista Walkerhill Seoul‘s Italian restaurant Del Vino launches Aragosta di Mare promotion, introducing various lobster dishes.The five-course meal starts with lobster avocado salad, followed by lobster soup and lobster oil pasta. Grilled lobster and beef tenderloin steak will be prepared as the main dish. For dessert, vanilla gelato and raspberry cake will be served.Along with the course meal, a glass of extra dry sparkling wine will be offered.The price of the meal is 280,000 won for two guests. For more inquires, call Del Vino at (02) 2022-0111.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s new executive chef Henning Leue presents a wine-pairing five-course dinner.Guests will taste cured salmon, followed by consomme, seabass, steak with black truffle sauce and sweet mango ravioli as dessert. Each course menu will be paired paired with wine, from champagne to red and white wines. Also, a live jazz performance will take place.The gourmet dinner, priced at 150,000 won per person, will take place on Nov. 12 at the hotel’s signature restaurant Feast from 7 p.m. For more information or reservation, call the Feast at (02) 2211-1710.Grand Hyatt Seoul introduces “Suite in Grand” room package for a relaxing city vacation.The package includes a suite room, a complimentary bottle of wine and Jo Malone gift box. It also offer 50,000 won dining credit, which can be used at any of the restaurants within the hotel property.Package guests will also have access to the Grand Club lounge, which is reserved exclusively for suite room guests. A private check-in and check-out service can be done at the lounge.The package is available until Dec. 24, with prices starting at 390,000 won. For reservations or inquiries, call (02) 799-8888.Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences’s all-day dining restaurant Food Exchange holds a promotion entitled “Akino Gurume,” which refers to the taste of fall in Japanese.The restaurant will serve various Japanese menu items at the buffet station, including sakamushi, teppanyaki, dorayaki and more. Three types of sake will be available, which can be ordered at an additional charge.The promotion runs until the end of November and costs 59,000 won for lunch and 75,000 won for dinner.Inviting guests to taste the exquisite flavor of Korean beef, Park Hyatt‘s The Lounge launches The Taste of Korean Beef promotion.The promotion introduces a special four-course meal for dinner, using premium Korean beef as the main ingredient.The set-course dinner starts with Korean-style tartare, followed by beef dumpling accompanied by ginseng foam. Grilled beef will be served as the main dish. The course meal ends with a pumpkin tart along with tangerine sherbet.The gourmet promotion is to continue until Dec. 6. For more information or inquiries, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.