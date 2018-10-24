Vault Steakhouse holds promotion celebrating Michelin recognition

The list of Michelin-star restaurants was revealed at an awards ceremony held last Thursday. Vault Steakhouse, located in southern Seoul, made it to the The Plate category, which recognizes restaurants that serve quality food prepared with fresh ingredients.
|Dry-aged porterhouse (Vault Steakhouse)
Celebrating the recognition, Vault Steakhouse has prepared a tasting event. The diners will be able to taste one of the two upcoming dishes - fried beef and baekkimchi (white kimchi) salad -- for free until Nov. 11, before the menu items are officially launched.
The steakhouse follows the same dry-aging process as that of the famed Peter Luger Steak House in New York. The process takes roughly 28 days and prime Black Angus beef imported from the US is used.
The Michelin Guide, started by the French tire company, is a food guide book that selects the best restaurants in different regions. The Seoul guide is in its third edition.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)