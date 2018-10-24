S. Korean, Croatian FMs hold talks over ties

NATIONAL

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Croatia held talks Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe, Seoul's foreign ministry said.The South's top diplomat, Kang Kyung-wha, and her Croatian counterpart, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, agreed to make efforts to boost investment and trade between the two nations, according to the foreign ministry.They also decided to seek cooperative projects in several areas, including science, technology, healthcare and transportation.The ministers shared the view that the opening of Croatia's embassy in Seoul and direct flight services between Incheon and Zagreb, the Croatian capital, will promote the development of the nations' relations.Croatia held a ceremony to open its embassy here on Wednesday.Previously, the Croatian Embassy in Japan covered major diplomacy on South Korea, which has an embassy in Zagreb.Kang also appealed for Croatia's support for Seoul's efforts to achieve complete denuclearization on the peninsula and bring a permanent peace to the region, the ministry said.The Croatian minister, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, met with Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon as well.Lee expressed hope that the opening of the direct flight will spur exchanges among people and economic cooperation.The opening of Croatia's embassy here and the direct flight services came amid a growing number of South Koreans traveling to the European nation.Around 470,000 visited there in 2017, compared with roughly 46,000 in 2012.The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992. (Yonhap)