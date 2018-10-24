Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] Falling for fall

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Oct 24, 2018 - 15:56
  • Updated : Oct 24, 2018 - 15:56
In South Korea, the arrival of fall is apparent when the leaves change into a stunning array of colors. From mid-October to late November, visitors can witness a landscape full of beautiful reds, oranges and yellows.

The autumn foliage usually reaches its peak in early November in the capital city of Seoul. First-time visitors should visit Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul to enjoy the scenery. 





Clad in trench coats, many Korean workers were spotted in Seoul’s Boramae Park, enjoying a stroll during their lunch break despite the rain on Tuesday.


And going a little beyond the capital’s borders, vivid crimson kochia bushes cover the fields in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, attracting many locals and tourists. 



In Yeongdong County, North Chungcheong Province, farmers have started to hang persimmons up to dry out in the open. The traditional drying process, which normally takes a month or so, produces a shriveled fruit with a sweet, jammy interior. 



Photos by Yonhap
Written by Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114