[Photo News] Falling for fall

The autumn foliage usually reaches its peak in early November in the capital city of Seoul. First-time visitors should visit Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul to enjoy the scenery.
Clad in trench coats, many Korean workers were spotted in Seoul’s Boramae Park, enjoying a stroll during their lunch break despite the rain on Tuesday.
And going a little beyond the capital’s borders, vivid crimson kochia bushes cover the fields in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, attracting many locals and tourists.
In Yeongdong County, North Chungcheong Province, farmers have started to hang persimmons up to dry out in the open. The traditional drying process, which normally takes a month or so, produces a shriveled fruit with a sweet, jammy interior.
Photos by Yonhap
Written by Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)