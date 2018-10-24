Gyeonggi governor to appear for police questioning next week

NATIONAL

SEONGNAM, Gyeonggi Province -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung will appear for police questioning early next week to answer to a series of allegations involving his family and an actress who claims to have had an affair with him.



Lee and the police have agreed that the governor undergo the questioning at 10 a.m., Monday, at the Bundang Police Station, south of Seoul, the governor's office said.



The influential politician has long been dogged by allegations involving his family and extramarital affairs.







(Yonhap)

In June, the minor Bareunmirae Party filed a complaint against him alleging that he used his mayoral power to have his brother, now deceased, hospitalized against his will and that he violated the election law by falsely denying the suspicion.The party also claimed he lied during his campaign for governor about his alleged affair with an actress, and pressured local companies to provide more than 16 billion won to the city-affiliated pro football team in the form of advertisement charges.Lee, who is affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party, became the governor of the province surrounding Seoul after winning a heated election in June. Lee was also a contender in the party's presidential primary last year.Lee has flatly denied all allegations. (Yonhap)