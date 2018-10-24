Opposition lawmakers demand environment minister nominee withdraw

NATIONAL

Parliamentary environment committee members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party refused Wednesday to adopt a confirmation hearing report for Environment Minister nominee Cho Myung-rae, saying he's unfit for the job due to a series of ethical lapses.



The lawmakers, including Reps. Lim Lee-ja, Khang Hyo-shang and Moon Jin-kook, claimed at a press conference that Cho falsely registered his home address to get his children into better schools, and committed gift tax evasion and other irregularities.







Environment Minister nominee Cho Myung-rae (Yonhap)

They also accused Cho of lying about these alleged wrongdoings during his confirmation hearing Wednesday and demanded him to give up the nomination. The lawmakers threatened to file a complaint with the prosecution against Cho for giving false statements unless he gives up the nomination.President Moon Jae-in named Cho early this month to replace Kim Eun-kyung as environment minister.By law, the National Assembly cannot reject a minister's nomination, and refusal to adopt a confirmation hearing report is the most it can do to express an objection.Regardless of whether a confirmation hearing report is adopted or not, the president can go ahead and appoint the nominee if the National Assembly fails to comply with his request for a report. (Yonhap)