[Newsmaker] Indian prime minister wins Seoul Peace Prize 2018

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 68, was chosen for the Seoul Peace Prize this year for his contributions to the growth of the Indian and global economies, crediting “Modinomics” for reducing social and economic disparity between rich and poor.



The Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation, headed by Chairman Kwon E-hyock, made the announcement Thursday, following its final selection meeting in Jung-gu, Seoul.



Selection Committee President Choe Chung-ho stated the 12-member committee conducted a rigorous, objective and in-depth selection from among over 100 candidates from around the world, including incumbent and former heads of state, politicians, business leaders, religious leaders, scholars, journalists, cultural figures, artists, athletes and international organizations.







Seoul Peace Prize Selection Committee President Choe Chung-ho announces Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Seoul Peace Prize 2018 laureate. (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Seoul Peace Price Cultural Foundation)