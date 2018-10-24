RM’s new mixtape gets warm reception around the globe

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

BTS member RM’s mixtape “Mono” has shot to the top of iTunes albums charts in over 80 countries including the US, France, Germany and Russia.Fans can download the mixtape for free.“Mono” consists of seven tracks including “Tokyo,” “Seoul,” “Moonchild,” “Badbye,” and “Forever Rain.”RM was given more artistic freedom than usual this time, given the nature of a mixtape, and this freedom comes through in the raw lyrics of the track “Seoul,” which he worked on together with the British electronic duo Honne.“I don’t want to acknowledge it, but I even love your hate and disgustingness,” goes one particularly memorable line.“Seoul” is not the only track produced in collaboration with other artists -- the rapper worked on others with eAeon and Nell.“Mono” is RM’s second mixtape. His first, the self-titled “RM,” was released in March 2015.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)