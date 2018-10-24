RM’s new mixtape gets warm reception around the globe

Fans can download the mixtape for free.
“Mono” consists of seven tracks including “Tokyo,” “Seoul,” “Moonchild,” “Badbye,” and “Forever Rain.”
|(Yonhap)
“I don’t want to acknowledge it, but I even love your hate and disgustingness,” goes one particularly memorable line.
“Seoul” is not the only track produced in collaboration with other artists -- the rapper worked on others with eAeon and Nell.
“Mono” is RM’s second mixtape. His first, the self-titled “RM,” was released in March 2015.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)