[Weather] Clear skies ahead, but rain expected later this week

The mercury will jump as much as 10 degrees Celsius over the course of the day, from 3-13 C in the morning to 17-21 C in the afternoon. The high forecast for Seoul is 20 C and the low is 8 C.
|(Yonhap)
Drivers are warned to slow down, as a number of inland areas will experience thick fog.
The air is expected to become drier in the coming days, so the weather agency advises residents in South Korea to take extra care to prevent fires.
Rain is expected in some parts of the country Friday.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)