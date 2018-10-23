Kim Hyun-joong faces tough questions during news conference

ENTERTAINMENT

(Herald DB)

Actor Kim Hyun-joong, who has returned to the small screen with “When Time Stopped,” faced tough questions during a press conference Tuesday.When asked how he felt, Kim said he had spent much of his time contemplating life while he was on hiatus. He left show business and enlisted in the military after scandals that included a paternity dispute with his ex-girlfriend as well as a conviction for driving under the influence.“It’s not the most comfortable thing to be here now, personally. I want to be as honest as possible with the press as well as promoting the show.”Kim said the last four years have been tough, especially his time in the military.“I couldn’t do anything while in the military about the things that went on outside,” Kim said.“When I got used to being in the military and disconnected from the outside world, I had time to focus on myself and contemplate how I could do better. After conscription, things (outside the military) were a bit different from my expectations. It’s a little overwhelming to face the reality.“I didn’t go outside much. I thought about whether my life was a failure and what I could do to find happiness,” Kim said before adding that he had received support from the people around him, which had helped open his heart.“That’s why I decided to do music and acting again. These days I just want to be happy in the moment without worrying too much about the future.”When asked about being a single father, he said he honestly doesn’t know what the best parenting arrangement is for his child but said he will do his level best.By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)