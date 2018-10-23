US version of MBC ‘King of Mask Singer’ unveils teaser photos

ENTERTAINMENT

The upcoming US television adaptation of MBC’s popular reality program “King of Mask Singer” has released full-length photos of its contestants.Unlike the original Korean television show, in which singers and celebrities wear masks but no other disguises, the contestants on Fox’s competition “The Masked Singer” are suited up in elaborate costumes that fully conceal their bodies.The US show also differs from the original in that it will feature 12 celebrity contestants and eliminate one each week.It has been reported that these masked competitors have 65 Grammy nominations combined.The official trailer for “The Masked Singer” was released in early August. The show consists of 10 episodes, and it is set to air in January 2019 on Fox.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)