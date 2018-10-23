Go to Mobile Version

President Moon appoints 3 new Constitutional Court justices

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 23, 2018 - 14:47
  • Updated : Oct 23, 2018 - 14:47

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday appointed three new justices of the Constitutional Court, ending what he earlier called an unprecedented vacuum created by the parliament's failure to endorse their appointments.


(Yonhap)

The three new justices -- Kim Ki-young, Lee Jong-seok and Lee Young-jin -- were appointed in a ceremony held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae that was also attended by their spouses.

The ceremony came about a week after the National Assembly approved their appointment in a vote, a month after the new justices underwent parliamentary confirmation hearings.

The three justice seats in the nine-member Constitutional Court had remained vacant since their previous holders stepped down on Sept. 19. (Yonhap)



