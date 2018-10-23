President Moon appoints 3 new Constitutional Court justices

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday appointed three new justices of the Constitutional Court, ending what he earlier called an unprecedented vacuum created by the parliament's failure to endorse their appointments.
|(Yonhap)
The three new justices -- Kim Ki-young, Lee Jong-seok and Lee Young-jin -- were appointed in a ceremony held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae that was also attended by their spouses.
The ceremony came about a week after the National Assembly approved their appointment in a vote, a month after the new justices underwent parliamentary confirmation hearings.
The three justice seats in the nine-member Constitutional Court had remained vacant since their previous holders stepped down on Sept. 19. (Yonhap)