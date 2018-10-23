Go to Mobile Version

Posco’s Q3 operating profit hits record high

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Oct 23, 2018 - 15:07
  • Updated : Oct 23, 2018 - 15:09
Posco, South Korea’s largest steelmaker, flagged its best ever quarterly operating profit between July and September at 1.5 trillion won ($1.32 billion), showing a sharp 36 percent on-year surge, on the back of improved performance across most businesses, the company said Tuesday.

Posting over 1 trillion won in operating profit for the fifth consecutive quarter, this is the company’s highest operating profit since the Korea International Financial Reporting Standard was implemented in 2011.

The figure comes amid an ongoing tariff war triggered by US trade protectionist measures, with Canada joining the move by deciding to slap 25 percent tariffs across seven steel imports earlier this month for 200 days.
 
(Yonhap)

Revenue in the July-September period came to 16.4 trillion won and net profit 1 trillion won, showing a 9.1 percent and 16.7 percent on-year increase, respectively, largely due to improved performance across most sectors including steel, construction and energy, the company said.

“The steel mill in Indonesia Krakatau Posco showed record-high quarterly operating profit since it began operations in 2013 on top of an earnings hike at Posco Energy compared to the previous quarter, alongside other affiliates,” the company said in a statement. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)


