'Burning' wins best picture at Daejong Film Awards

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 23, 2018 - 09:03
  • Updated : Oct 23, 2018 - 09:03

"Burning," the latest movie from award-winning South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong, won best picture at the 55th annual Daejong Film Awards on Monday.

Lee's first feature in eight years, "Burning," starring Yoo Ah-in, Steven Yeun and Jeon Jong-seo, depicts the insecurity, helplessness and anger of young Korean people through the story of a part-time deliveryman and aspiring novelist, and two of his friends.


(AFP-Yonhap)

Premiering in the main competition section of the 71st Cannes Film Festival, the film won the Fipresci International Critics' Prize for best film in the category.

Jang Joon-hwan won best director for "1987: When the Day Comes," a local box office hit about historical nationwide protests that led to the eventual overthrow of the military-backed government in June 1987. The historical epic also won the best planning award.

Lee Seong-min and Hwang Jung-min shared best actor for director Yoon Jong-bin's political thriller "The Spy Gone North," while best actress went to Na Moon-hee of "I Can Speak."

"Microhabitat" earned its writer-director Jeon Go-woon best screenplay and best rookie director.

"Believer" landed best supporting actor and actress awards for its co-stars Kim Joo-hyuk and Jin Seo-yeon.

As South Korea's equivalent of the Academy Awards, the Daejong Film Awards were launched in 1962 to boost the quality of Korean films and to support the industry. (Yonhap)



