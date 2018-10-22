2 USFK soldiers invoke right to silence after assaulting passer-by, policeman

According to the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency, a private in the 8th Army and private first class in the Second Infantry were walking along a road in Dongducheon when they pushed over a motorcycle at a little past midnight Monday.
The owner of the motorcycle, 58, testified to police that the private, 20, punched and kicked him once he caught up to the two soldiers. When a dispatched policemen tried to break up the fight, the private first class, 19, assaulted the man, injuring his face and legs, he said.
While trying to restrain the private with handcuffs, an officer also was assaulted by the private who kicked him in the groin area, according to news reports.
Investigators tried to question the suspects on a charge of obstruction of official duties. “The suspects remained silent throughout interrogation and thus were sent back to the military base,” authorities said.
Police plan to look through security camera footage first and then call the suspects back in for questioning.
