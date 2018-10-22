KIPO, WIPO to hold global IP certificate course

BUSINESS

The Korean Intellectual Property Office, jointly with the World Intellectual Property Organization, is holding a special certificate course in Seoul this week for intellectual property practitioners and learners, officials said Monday.The Advanced International Certificate Course kicks off Tuesday and runs throughout the week at the Korea Intellectual Property Service Center building in Yeoksam-dong. The event comes as part of KIPO’s sustainable efforts to promote the use of intellectual property around the globe and to enhance Seoul’s role in the expanding sector of IP, officials said.The 46 participants were chosen from 1,171 who had taken the AICC online course earlier in the year, including the top 30 performers who were invited free of charge and 16 who chose to extend their experience at their own expense.The preceding online AICC course consisted of two steps, the first based on IP Panorama -- an IP education platform jointly developed by KIPO and WIPO -- and the second one an advanced IP management course run by WIPO.The list of lecturers for this year’s offline course includes global experts such as Clinton Francis, professor at Northwestern University Law School, Tana Pistorious, professor at University of South Africa, and Caroline Stroran of the WIPO Academy. Park Sung-pil, head professor at KAIST Master of Intellectual Property, will lead case studies and group activities.“The program will contribute to creating synergy with the international IP human resources and South Korea‘s IP assets, especially in the education sector,” said an official of KIPO.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)