Samsung working on foldable display laptop

BUSINESS

Models showcase Samsung Electronics’ new laptop “Flash” with a fast internet speed and a retro-style keyboard at an event held at Pier59 Studios in Seoul on Monday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics is working on development of new form factors of laptops, including one with foldable display, as part of its efforts to innovate personal computer products in line with the changing market for mobile devices, a company official said during a showcase event for the latest laptop Flash on Monday.“Like foldable smartphones, Samsung is collaborating with display makers to develop laptops with foldable displays that will not just simply fold in and out but create new value and user experience, amid the changing market trends for laptops,” said Lee Min-cheol, vice president at marketing for PCs at Samsung.The tech titan is currently working to develop large AMOLED displays for laptops with panel makers, he said.Lee was answering to reporters who questioned why Samsung has to maintain the PC business within the mobile and IT communications division despite the weakening standing of PCs among IT products.“Samsung is currently selling around 3.2 million PCs annually, mainly in Korea, the US, China and Brazil, wich cover a total of 45 percent of the entire PC market,” Lee said. “PCs play a centric role among IT products in increasing connectivity with other mobile devices, so we will continue developing innovative PCs with partners like Intel, Microsoft and KT.”At the showcase, Samsung unveiled a new laptop named “Flash,” incorporating Intel‘s newest wireless LAN card for a faster internet experience with a retro-style keyboard that conjures up the image of a typewriter.In partnership with mobile carrier KT, the Flash laptop with a 13.3-inch full HD display features internet speed of up to 1.7 gigabytes per second, allowing users to download files at a faster rate and enjoy high-resolution video content online.The laptop also has a security system with a fingerprint sensor built in partnership with Microsoft.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)