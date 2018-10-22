Taeyeon’s musical versatility on full display in Seoul concert

Taeyeon’s third solo concert was not only a commercial success, drawing nearly 10,000 people in two days, but also a celebration of her artistic identity as she powered through 24 songs in 2 1/2 hours, showcasing her versatility as an artist.
Taeyeon kicked off the last day of her two-day Seoul concert with a new song, “Here I Am,” appearing on stage in a wedding gown and a headpiece to a cheering crowd.
|(S.M. Entertainment)
She then smoothly transitioned to “I Got Love,” as the venue turned blue with the glow from the wireless-controlled glow sticks the audience held.
“Fire” brought a sudden change of mood as Taeyeon belted out the song powerfully from an elevated platform and red laser beams filled the venue.
Appearing energized, she continued her fast-paced set list with “Love You like Crazy,” which she performed for the first time.
|(S.M. Entertainment)
Fans went wild as Taeyeon delivered an impressive wire performance, swinging to and fro on stage, the frills on her red outfit adding drama. Throughout the song, Taeyeon achieved the perfect balance between a carefully choreographed dance and a free-spirited performance dominated by her artistic instincts.
During a break, Taeyeon told the audience that she had sprayed fragrance around the venue so that fans could remember the concert longer.
The singer also promised to take care of her vocal cords and remain a singer for the rest of her life, a comment that sent fans into a frenzy.
|(S.M. Entertainment)
As Sunday was her mother’s birthday, the singer gave a special shout-out to her family as well as some of her colleagues who were there to show support, including fellow Girls’ Generation bandmates Seohyun and Hyoyeon.
After more than two hours of powerful singing and dancing, the concert came to a climax with “I,” the song that had launched her solo career, as an emotionally moved Taeyeon stood under a shower of confetti that rained down on the audience too.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)