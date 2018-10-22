“Is this sexual harassment?” YouTuber asks

In the wake of #MeToo in South Korea, an elderly man has garnered criticism for directing sexually oriented questions toward a young YouTube creator as she was filming a live video.
YouTuber YulKong on Sunday night uploaded a two-minute video, titled, “Is this sexual harassment?” In the video, she is approached by an elderly man who asks to be filmed. The creator goes along with his unexpected request, even complimenting him on his “good looks.”
|A still image screen-captured from YulKong’s YouTube channel
At first, the man seems hesitant to say what is on his mind. But YulKong replies with an invitation to ask her any question.
“How long do you have to do (it) to get pregnant?” he asked. “I’m curious as to how many minutes exactly you have to do it every day to get pregnant.”
|A still image screen-captured from YulKong’s YouTube channel
Upon hearing the question, the embarrassed YouTuber seemed to be at a loss for words. A woman who had overheard the conversation then scolded the man for his remarks, saying they were inappropriate. He immediately fled the area.
Viewers left supportive comments beneath the video, expressing anger at the man and saying he should be punished for verbally attacking the YouTuber with “disgusting” words.
