Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

6 feral cats found dead at Busan apartment complex; poisoning suspected

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Oct 22, 2018 - 13:29
  • Updated : Oct 22, 2018 - 13:29
Six feral cats were found dead at an apartment complex in Busan over about a week, according to police.

Police said Monday that they are currently investigating the sudden deaths of the stray cats.


(Yonhap)

A dead cat was first reported Oct. 12, followed by two more the next day. Three more dead cats were reported a few days later, found near a flower bed on the complex grounds.

All the dead cats were found within 50 meters of the flower bed. Though blood was found at the scene, no external injuries were apparent, according to police.

Local feral cat caregivers, known in South Korea as “cat moms and cat dads,” suspect that someone deliberately poisoned the cats.

Police said they will send the bodies to the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency to determine the exact cause of death.

By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114