Korea to use drones to monitor illegal fishing

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said an internal venture team set a goal of utilizing 500 unmanned aerial vehicles by 2022 to effectively monitor offshore illegal activities.
|(Yonhap)
The ministry said it will dispatch three drones to monitor illegal fishing activities next year on a trial basis before moving to develop unmanned aircraft with longer ranges by 2022 and establishing a monitoring network.
As the first step, the ministry plans to launch test programs in five major ports -- Busan, Incheon, Yeosu, Mokpo and Ulsan -- in 2019 and increase the number of drones to 50 in 2020. (Yonhap)