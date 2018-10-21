Moon’s Europe trip yields mixed results

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in returned to South Korea on Sunday from a visit to Europe aimed at rallying support for easing sanctions on North Korea amid lingering skepticism about Pyongyang’s denuclearization.



During his nine-day trip to Paris, Rome, Vatican City, Brussels and Copenhagen, Moon argued that greater engagement with North Korea could speed up the country’s abandoning of its nuclear program.



While the possibility of Pope Francis’ visit to North Korea was heightened and Moon promoted opening up of the reclusive regime, his push for sanctions relief did not move European countries with permanent seats at the UN Security Council.



France, the UK and other European leaders stressed that the sanctions regime must remain in place until North Korea completely scraps its nuclear warheads, missiles and other weapons of mass destruction.



European Council President Donald Tusk told Moon on Friday that he supports Moon’s “personal effort to engage in a credible and meaningful dialogue” with North Korea, but that the EU remains committed to “full implementation of all relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”



President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jong-sook arrived in Seoul on Sunday after wrapping up trips to European countries. Yonhap