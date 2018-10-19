YG silent on rumor Big Bang Seungri dating rookie actress

ENTERTAINMENT

(Seungri, Yu Hye-won`s Instagram)

YG Entertainment is once again keeping silent about dating rumors surrounding Seungri of Big Bang and rookie actress Yu Hye-won.Earlier on Friday, a Taiwanese news outlet reported that the Big Bang member had been dating Yu for about a year, with photos of the two together and Instagram posts put up by the pair that seemed to feature matching “couple” items.Yoo is a rookie actress and a model for cosmetics and fashion brands.Following the rumor, Yoo’s agency SBD Entertainment responded to the reports by stating, “We are currently in the process of verifying whether Yoo and Seungri’s dating rumors are true.”YG, however, couldn’t be reached for the comment regarding the issue.The agency had also decided not to react to dating reports surrounding G-Dragon and singer-turned-actress Lee Joo-yeon back in January.(lotus@heraldcorp.com)