[Weather] Clear skies to follow brief fog

(Yonhap)

Friday will mostly be sunny with clear skies throughout the nation, except in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, and Jeju Island, which are expected to remain cloudy.Fog lingering from Thursday’s light rainfall will be seen in the morning, but soon reveal clear skies, the Korean Meteorological Administration said.Despite the sunny weather, the KMA advised people to pay attention to the wide gap between the high and low temperatures. Temperatures are to stay in a range of 7-12 degrees Celsius in the morning, and forecast to jump to 17-20 C during the daytime.Clear skies and sunny weather are expected to continue throughout the weekend.By Lee Tae-hee (leetaehee@heraldcorp.com)