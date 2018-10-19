President Moon arrives in Brussels for ASEM summit

NATIONAL

BRUSSELS -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend a multilateral forum of Asian and European leaders.



Moon is scheduled to attend the Asia-Europe Meeting on Friday and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha later in the day.







(Yonhap)

Earlier Thursday, Moon wrapped up his three-day visit to Italy and the Vatican. He met Pope Francis and delivered an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the pope to visit Pyongyang. It is widely viewed as an attempt by the North to win a papal blessing for its efforts to become a normal state. No pope has ever visited the North.Moon is on a high-stakes European tour that earlier took him to Paris, where he asked France, one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, to recognize the denuclearization steps the North has taken or promised to take and consider easing sanctions against the impoverished country.Moon's European tour will end in Copenhagen, where he will take part in the inaugural summit of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, also known as P4G. (Yonhap)