Man gets 1-year jail for assaulting convenience store clerk, civil servant

The assailant was indicted on charges of “special violence, interference with business and obstruction of official duties,” according to authorities.
|(Yonhap)
On July 20, the man assaulted a part-time convenience store employee in Michuhol-gu, Incheon, at around 2:40 p.m. after the worker reportedly refused to give him free chocolate. He had only paid for four cans of beer at the time.
The 25-year-old victim told authorities the assailant spat verbal insults and then threw a plastic bag filled with beer cans at his face and started to choke him.
In a separate incident, the defendant entered a community center on June 14 demanding a basic pension and causing a scene. When the social welfare civil servant called police to report him, the man lashed out with verbal insults and threw punches at the victim.
The man was reported to have been heavily intoxicated during the assault.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)