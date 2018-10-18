Nederlands Dans Theater returns to Seoul after 16 years

ENTERTAINMENT

Nederlands Dans Theater is holding three concerts at Seoul Arts Center between Friday and Sunday, marking its first visit to Seoul since 2002.



Leading the cutting-edge contemporary dance company are artistic director Paul Lightfoot and artistic adviser Sol Leon. The two have been working for the company for some 30 years, in the past as dancers and choreographers, and now as the heads in charge.



“It has been many years since the company has not been returning to Seoul. For us, it’s very significant moment. I am really grateful to be back and share where the company is now because the company is always creating new works,” Lightfoot said during a press conference held Thursday at Seoul Arts Center.





Nederlands Dans Theater‘s artistic director Paul Lightfoot (left) and artistic advisor Sol Leon (right) join a press conference held at Seoul Arts Center on Thursday, Seoul. (SAC)