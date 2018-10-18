[Eye Plus] Sinpo-dong, where old meets new

|(Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Dating back to the late 19th century, the historical market was formed as Korean vendors started selling fresh vegetables and fish to the Japanese, Chinese and Westerners who settled near the port. Now home to about 160 stores, the market has been Incheon’s most crucial cultural and economic center for both local and international residents since being officially registered as a market in 1970. It became especially famous to foreigners, who hope to try the market’s most famous snacks: dakgangjeong, a Korean dish of crispy fried chicken coated in a sweet and spicy sauce, as well as jjolmyeon (chewy noodles) and five-colored dumplings.
|(Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
|(Photographed by Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
What gave life to the already bustling Sinpo-dong is its “Snow Flower Village a new market area located right next to Sinpo Market. Opened in June as a part of government’s effort to promote traditional markets and help young merchants, the shops in the village are run by young people, mostly in their 30s. Befitting the young energy, European style buildings in the village are covered in artificial snow, reminiscent of the Disney film “Frozen.”
For those who want to get indulged in the perfect blend of “old meets new,” Sinpo-dong will greet visitors with open arms.
Written by Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com) and Lee Hong-seok (gilbert@heraldcorp.com)