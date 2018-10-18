Hyundai, Kia reviewing US request to testify on engine fires

BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's two biggest carmakers by sales, said Thursday they are reviewing a US request to testify in regards to engine fires in their cars next month.



Hyundai and Kia's US operations received the request from the Senate Commerce Committee to appear at a hearing on Nov. 14 on reports of engine fires in their vehicles. Management is "currently reviewing" the request, a Hyundai spokesman said over the phone.







Global headquarters of Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

The request follows safety concerns raised by non-profit USconsumer rights group Center for Auto Safety over engine fires in Hyundai and Kia vehicles that were not involved in collisions. Over100 fire complaints have been filed with US safety authorities since June 12 and consumers have demanded 3 million vehicles be recalled immediately, according to foreign news media reports.Hyundai and Kia said they will swiftly recall any vehicles with components that have safety-related defects. The two carmakers together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales.The media reports sent Hyundai 2.95 percent lower to 115,000 won and Kia 3.73 percent lower to 29,600 won as of 11:20 a.m., far underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.63 percent loss. (Yonhap)