Samsung introduces new 7-nanometer process utilizing EUV tech

Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday announced that it has started the production of foundry chips using the 7-nanometer Low Power Plus process that utilizes the extreme ultraviolet lithography technology for the first time in the industry.



"The commercialization of its newest process node, 7LPP gives customers the ability to build a full range of exciting new products that will push the boundaries of applications, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, enterprise and hyperscale data center, IoT, automotive and networking," the company said.







"The introduction of 7LPP is a clear demonstration of Samsung Foundry's technology road map evolution and provides customers with a definite path to 3 nanometers," Samsung added.Compared with the 10-nm process, Samsung said the new technology delivers up to a 40 percent increase in area efficiency and a 50 percent lower power consumption.Samsung said the EUV technology plays a key role in advancing processing technology but calls for completely new equipment in its manufacturing facilities. Accordingly, the company said it has been studying deeper into the area since the early 2000s."The initial EUV production has started in Samsung's S3 Fab in Hwaseong, Korea. By 2020, Samsung expects to secure additional capacity with a new EUV line for customers who need high-volume manufacturing for next-generation chip designs," it added.The tech giant, which held Samsung Tech Day in Silicon Valley on Wednesday (US time), also showcased various new products, including the world's first 256-GB registered dual in-line memory module (RDIMM), which has doubled its capacity while reducing power consumption by 30 percent compared with 128-GB RDIMM.The company, in addition, unveiled a 7.68-TB server solid-state drive and the sixth-generation V-NAND technology, boasting its technology achievement in the chip industry. (Yonhap)