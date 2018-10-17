Film star under fire for ‘drunken’ interview

ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Ji-soo (Lotte Entertainment)

In a promotional effort gone sour, Kim Ji-soo made headlines Wednesday by turning up hung-over for her group media interview.It was reported that Kim, a veteran actress whose career spans nearly three decades, was severely hung over when she appeared for her 10 a.m. interview, which was set up to promote her movie “Intimate Strangers.”After appearing 40 minutes late, she reportedly slurred when answering the questions and admitted that she was hung over. The interview was cut off after just 10 minutes in.This was not the first time Kim’s drinking got her into trouble, as she was caught drunk driving in 2000 and 2010. The latter got her into even bigger trouble as she fled the scene after the accident.“Intimate Strangers” is drama directed by Lee Jae-kyoo, which is also a remake of the 2016 Italian film “Perfect Strangers.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)