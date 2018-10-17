[Newsmaker] Passenger dies of heart attack onboard Asiana Airlines

The captain reported a medical emergency on board after the man, 76, experienced heart attack symptoms and collapsed. Flight attendants made an announcement and found a physician, who performed CPR in an attempt to save the sick man, but he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say the deceased man had set out from Manila, Philippines, and was en route to Charlotte, North Carolina, with layovers in Incheon and Chicago. He was traveling alone at the time of his death.
|(Yonhap)
An Asiana Airlines employee with the Chicago branch said the man was not Korean and died after suffering a heart attack. Asked why the plane had not made an emergency landing, the employee said the passenger had no chance of survival.
His body and passport were sent to the Chicago police department in Cook County. Chicago authorities said they had conducted an autopsy, which revealed evidence of pre-existing cardiovascular disease.
Some 170 passengers and flight attendants who were onboard the flight are said to have been traumatized as a result of the incident and could not get off the plane for approximately 10 hours.
