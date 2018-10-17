Korean military planes to operate in quake-hit Indonesia through next week

NATIONAL

This photo taken on Oct. 2, 2018, shows a collapsed hotel in Palu, Indonesia, which was hit by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami the previous week. (Yonhap)

South Korea said Wednesday it will extend the mission of two military jets in Indonesia hit by a powerful earthquake and ensuing tsunami.The cargo planes were dispatched to the central island of Sulawesi on Sept. 28 to support emergency aid supplies.Their mission was supposed to end Wednesday.But the government has decided to prolong it until Oct. 26 at the request of the Indonesian authorities, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.The jets have airlifted a daily average of 20 tons of aid materials offered by the international community."The government expects the extension of our military cargo planes' mission period to be helpful to the Indonesian government's disaster relief efforts," the ministry said.The catastrophe late last month left more than 2,000 people dead and tens of thousands of others displaced. (Yonhap)