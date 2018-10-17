BTS' 'Love Yourself: Answer' stays on Billboard 200 chart for 7th week

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop sensation BTS' repackaged album "Love Yourself: Answer" ranked at No. 31 on the Billboard's main albums chart, data showed Wednesday.



Previously taking No. 25, the album has now been on the Billboard 200 for seven weeks since it debuted atop on its release on Aug. 24.







(Yonhap)

Along with the solid performance on the main chart, it was No. 1 on the "Top World Albums" chart, placed sixth on the "Independent Albums" chart and sixth on the "Top Album Sales" chart.The group's previous albums are also enjoying popularity: "Love Yourself: Tear," released in May, came in second on the "Top World Albums" chart, while "Love Yourself: Her," which was out in September last year, took the No. 3 spot on the "World Albums" chart.BTS also claimed the top spot on the Billboard Social 50 chart for the week, continuing its winning streak for an unprecedented 66 weeks. It placed seventh, down three notches from the previous week, on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. (Yonhap)