Man booked over dispute with noisy neighbors

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man in Incheon was booked without detention on Tuesday over allegations that he had damaged property by firing shots with an air rifle in the hallway of an apartment building. He fired the shots to retaliate against his “noisy” neighbors, according to police.The man is alleged to have fired some 20 shots late at night on the 20th floor of the building.The police report said the accused man was stressed because of noise caused by his upstairs neighbors late at night. He told the police that he had met them to talk about the problem, but the noise had continued for more than six months, so he had bought the air rifle to “give them a taste of their own medicine.”Police say he purchased the air rifle and pellets online because he planned to seek revenge.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)